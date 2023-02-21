“Similar to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at their peak” – Ex-Chelsea star hails Marcus Rashord 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has hailed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and has compared the Englishman to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The England international has been in a scintillating run of form for the Red Devils this campaign, especially since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The red-hot attacker has already beaten his career-best tally for a season, having scored 24 goals and provided nine assists in 36 games across competitions this campaign.

The fleet-footed forward has 16 goals in his last 17 games across competitions and his form has been integral to Manchester United's impressive run of late.

Former Chelsea attacker Tony Cascarino has hailed the 25-year-old and has compared him to the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at their peak.

The Republic of Ireland great has claimed that Rashford has been emulating the consistency levels of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He told The Times:

“At his present run is something else. He is scoring with a consistency similar to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at their peak.”

Cascarino has also claimed that Rashford's poor last season has helped him get back to his best. He added:

“Perhaps he had to hit rock bottom to bounce back.”

Rashford's contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2024, a major potential headache for Manchester United.

Cascarino has claimed that the Red Devils should be willing to pay him whatever he wants to tie him down with a new deal.

“I would be stunned if United do not give him whatever deal he asks for. He has all the leverage when it comes to any negotiations and if they do not offer him what he wants, top clubs in Europe will come calling.”

Rashford has spent his entire career on the books of Manchester United and has already made 339 appearances for the club, scoring 117 goals and assisting 66 times.

Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo by reaching incredible landmark in next league game

Lionel Messi is just one goal away from becoming the second player in the history of football after Cristiano Ronaldo to score 700 club goals.

The Argentine superstar scored a 95th-minute free-kick to help Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat LOSC Lille Metropole 4-3 on Sunday (19 February).

Messi is now just one goal away from scoring a historic 700th goals at club level.

Ronaldo became the first professional footballer to score 700 club goals when he scored in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Everton on 9 October.

