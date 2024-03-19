Singapore vs China PR Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024 

Singapore will welcome China PR to the National Stadium Kallang for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (March 21st).

The hosts will be aiming to win their first game in the group, having fallen to a 3-1 defeat at home to Thailand last time out in November 2023. Supachok Sarachat broke the deadlock in the fifth minute while Suphanat Mueanta added a second half brace to help the War Elephants claim all three points.

China PR, meanwhile, were last in action when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup in January. Hassan Al-Haydos' 66th-minute strike condemned the Chinese to a group stage elimination.

Branko Ivankovic's side will now turn their attention back to the World Cup qualifiers, where their last game ended in a 3-0 defeat at home to South Korea.

The defeat left them in third spot in Group C on three points. Singapore are bottom of the standings with zero points.

Singapore vs China PR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides. China have 11 wins to their name, five games were drawn while Singapore were victorious twice.

Their most recent clash came in September 2013 when China claimed a 6-1 win in a friendly.

Five of China's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals, with four games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Singapore's last five games have produced three goals or more.

China are winless across their last six internationals (four losses).

Singapore are currently ranked 156th in the world according to the latest FIFA World Ranking. China are 88th.

Singapore vs China PR Prediction

Singapore are yet to register their first points in the second stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (AFC section). They will be coming up against a struggling China, who will be aiming to put a disastrous AFC Cup campaign behind them.

The Dragons were eliminated in the group stage, failing to win a game or indeed even score a single goal. Goals have proven hard to come by for Ivankovic's side, having scored just one goal in their last six games.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Singapore 0-0 China PR

Singapore vs China PR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals