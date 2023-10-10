Singapore vs Guam Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

Singapore host Guam at the Bishan Stadium in the first leg of a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 comeback win over Chinese Taipei in a friendly in September. Singapore went behind to Ange Kouame's goal just before the half-hour mark, but Song Ui-young drew them level from the spot in the 42nd minute. Second-half goals from Lionel Wei and Shawal Anuar completed Singapore's comeback.

Luam, meanwhile, were last in action over a year ago when they beat Northern Mariana Islands in a friendly in February 2022. Captain Jason Cunliffe scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to victory.

They now turn their focus to competitive action, with Singapore lying in wait. The winner of this tie will advance to the second round of the qualifiers.

Singapore vs Guam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed just once, where the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw in a friendly in March 2015.

Guam are without a win in a competitive game since June 2019, losing all 10 outings.

Five of Singapore's last seven games have had goals at both ends.

Guam have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine competitive games.

Singapore have lost just one of their last six games, winning two.

Eight of Guam's last nine games have produced at least three goals, with seven witnessing at least four goals.

Singapore vs Guam Prediction

Guam take the field for the first time in almost a year, while they're playing a competitive game for the first time in two years.

Singapore will be expected to coast to a comfortabe win across both legs to seal an easy passage into the next round of the qualifiers. However, the sole clash between the two sides saw Laos twice take the lead in an eventual draw despite being heavy underdogs.

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Singapore 3-0 Guam

Singapore vs Guam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Singapore to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Singapore to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Singapore to win both halves