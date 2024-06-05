Singapore vs Korea Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Singapore will welcome Korea Republic to the National Stadium in Kallang for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (June 6th). The hosts are coming off a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to China last time out in March.

First half goals from Wu Lei and Faris Ramli ensured the game was level at the break. However, the Chinese ran riot in the second half, with Fernandinho, Lei and Wei Shihao all scoring for the hosts.

Korea Republic, meanwhile, comfortably saw off Thailand with a 3-0 away win in their last outing. Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min and Park Jin-seob all scored to inspire them to victory.

The win left the Taegeuk Warriors at the summit of Group C, having garnered 10 points from four games. Singapore are bottom of the standings with just one point.

Trending

Singapore vs Korea Republic Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 38 occasions in the past. Korea Republic have 32 wins to their name, three games were drawn while Singapore were victorious twice. Korea Republic claimed a resounding 5-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in November 2023.

Singapore form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Korea Republic form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Singapore vs Korea Republic Team News

Singapore

Anumanthan Kumar is ruled out with an injury while Shawal Anuar was called up but pulled out.

Injury: Anumanthan Kumar

Unavailable: Shawal Anuar

Suspension: None

Korea Republic

Team captain and talisman Son Heung-min headlines the squad of 23 players called up for the qualifiers against Singapore and China. Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae is ruled out with an injury.

Injuries: Kim Min-jae

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Singapore vs Korea Republic Predicted XI

Singapore Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Hassan Sunny (GK); Ryhan Stewart, Jacob Mahler, Lionel Tan, Safuwan Baharudin; Shan Shahiran, Song Ui-young, Hariss Harun, Glenn Kweh; Shah Shahiran; Faris Ramli

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jo Hyeon-woo (GK); Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Cho Yu-min, Choi Jun; Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan; Son Heung-min, Joo Min-kyu, Oh-Se Hun

Singapore vs Korea Republic Prediction

Singapore have been by far the worst side in the group and are on the cusp of being eliminated from the running for qualification to the next round of the qualifiers.

Korea Republic need just one point to book their spot in the third round after being the best side in the group.

Kim Do-hoon's men are heavy favorites and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Singapore 0-4 Korea Republic