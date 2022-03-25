Singapore vs Malaysia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Singapore will take on Malaysia at the National Stadium in Kallang on Saturday in their opening game of the 2022 Tri-Nations Series.

The Lions are looking to erase their disappointment of last year's AFF Championship, when they lost in the semi-finals to Indonesia. With the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers coming up in June, coach Nazri Nasir has called up a strong squad for their next two games.

Malaysia saw off Philippines 2-0 in their tournament opener on Tuesday, courtesy of a first-half brace from Muhammed Akhyar Rashid. Ranked four places above Singapore in the world rankings (154), Kim Pan-gon's side will look to build on their winning start.

However, Malaysia haven't beaten their neighbours since 2014, going winless in two games.

Singapore vs Malaysia Head-To-Head

There have been 73 clashes between the two teams, with Malaysia winning 30 times and losing to Singapore on 22 occasions. Their last meeting went the latter's way, with Singapore winning 1-0 in the Airmarine Cup in March 2019.

Singapore Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W.

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W.

Singapore vs Malaysia Team News

Singapore

The Lions have called-up 24 players for the Tri-Nations series. Forward Ikhsan Fandi will look to continue his hot streak, having struck 11 times from 25 games.

Tampines Rovers defender Ryaan Sanizal and Young Lions midfielder Shah Shahiran have earned their first senior call-ups.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Iqram Rifqi (COVID-19), Anumanthan Kumar (personal reason).

Malaysia

Coach Kim Pan-gon will be content with his team's performance against the Philippines on the opening day. That could prompt him to play the same lineup once again on Saturday.

Injured: Nazmi Faiz Mansor.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Syamih Safari, Darren Lok, Rahadiazli Rahalim.

Singapore vs Malaysia Predicted XIs

Singapore (4-3-3): Syazwan Buhari; Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Irfan Fandi, Amirul Adli, Nazrul Nazari; Shahdan Sulaiman, Hami Syahin, Zulfahmi Arifin; Shawal Anuar, Hafiz Nor, Ikhsan Fandi Ahmad.

Malaysia (4-3-3): Farizal Marlias; Dion Cools, Shahrul Saad, Khuzaimi Piee, La'Vere Corbin-Ong; Safiq Rahim, Syamer Kutty Abba, Kogileswaran Raj; Arif Aiman Hanapi, Syafiq Ahmad, Akhyar Rashid.

Singapore vs Malaysia Prediction

Neither team possesses genuine quality in their ranks, but it should still be a tense affair.

Malaysia have good options in attack and could hit Singapore where it hurts, as the latter's defence hasn't been the best lately. Malaysia could prevail in this one.

Prediction: Singapore 1-2 Malaysia.

