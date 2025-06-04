Singapore vs Maldives Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025

Singapore host the Maldives at the Bishan Stadium in Bishan on Thursday for an international friendly, looking for their first win of the year. After ending 2024 with four consecutive winless games, the Lions have continued in the same vein in 2025.

They lost their first official clash 1-0 to Nepal in a friendly, before playing out a 0-0 draw to Hong Kong in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

That's six games without a victory for the southeast Asian minnows, whose last win came against Timor-Leste at the 2024 ASEAN Championship in December.

Ranked 161st in the world, Singapore has called-up 23 players for this month's double-header against Maldives and Bangladesh. Key forward Ikhsan Fandi, who has 18 goals from 38 games, has been summoned too.

Singapore's fourth all-time appearance-maker Hariss Harun, who has 140 caps to his name, will lead his side out in Bishan as their skipper.

On the other hand, the Maldives are looking to end their three-game losing run: the Red Snappers finished 2024 with a 2-1 loss to Bangladesh followed by 3-0 and 4-1 defeats to India and the Philippines, respectively.

Singapore vs Maldives Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in history, with Singapore winning on every single occasion.

Singapore's biggest win over the Maldives was a crushing 4-0 victory in June 2011 in a friendly game.

The Lions last faced the Red Snappers in December 2022, when the former eked out a 3-1 victory in a friendly.

The Maldives have lost their last three international games: 2-1 vs Bangladesh, 3-0 vs India and 4-1 vs the Philippines.

After winning twice in a row in December last year, Singapore have failed to win any of their next six in all competitions, losing four.

The Lions have failed to score in their last two games: a 1-0 defeat vs Nepal and a 0-0 draw vs Hong Kong.

Singapore are ranked 161st in the world, while Maldives are just three places adrift of them.

Singapore vs Maldives Prediction

Neither side are on a good run of form right now, whilst both also languish in the bottom 50 rankings of the world. A dull game could be on the cards, but we expect Singapore to prevail given their astonishing record against the Maldives.

Prediction: Singapore 1-0 Maldives

Singapore vs Maldives Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Singapore to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

