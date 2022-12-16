Singapore vs Maldives Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022 

Singapore and Maldives will square off in an international friendly at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw with India in a friendly in September. First-half goals from Ikhsan Ahmad and Ashique Kuruniyan saw the spoils shared.

Maldives come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Malaysia in a friendly on Wednesday. Darren Lok, Faisal Halim and Lee Tuck all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

FAS @FASingapore The Lions take on Maldives tomorrow - hear from Coach Nishigaya and Shawal in our preview! The Lions take on Maldives tomorrow - hear from Coach Nishigaya and Shawal in our preview! 📰 The Lions take on Maldives tomorrow - hear from Coach Nishigaya and Shawal in our preview! 🇸🇬

Singapore will use the friendly to finalize preparations for the AFF Championship scheduled to start later in December. The Lions have been grouped in Group B alongside Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Singapore vs Maldives Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Singapore were victorious in all six previous clashes.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2018 when Singapore claimed a 3-2 victory in a friendly.

Four of the last five head-to-head clashes have produced three or more goals.

Singapore have scored 2+ goals in each of their six clashes with Maldives.

Seven of Maldives' last eight international games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Singapore have won just one of their last six international games, losing four games in this sequence.

Four of Singapore's last six matches produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Singapore vs Maldives Prediction

Singapore are overwhelming favorites in this game and, despite having won just one of their last six games, Takayuki Nishigaya's side are expected to triumph over the Maldives.

The Lions boast a 100% winning record against the Maldives, winning all six of their previous games. This could come in handy as they prepare for the AFF Championship and a win would boost their confidence in the camp.

FAS @FASingapore 🏻 Shakir Hamzah scored his rd goal for Singapore the last time the Lions played at JBS in 2019. See you all at JBS once again tomorrow! 🏻 Shakir Hamzah scored hisrd goal for Singapore the last time the Lions played at JBS in 2019. See you all at JBS once again tomorrow! 👊🏻 Shakir Hamzah scored his 3️⃣rd goal for Singapore the last time the Lions played at JBS in 2019. See you all at JBS once again tomorrow! 🇸🇬 https://t.co/YznlVqEQbf

They also have home advantage in their favor and, barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Singapore to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Singapore 2-0 Maldives

Singapore vs Maldives Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Singapore to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Singapore to score 2+ goals

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3279 votes