Singapore vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th December 2022

Singapore host Myanmar at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Jalan Besar on Saturday for their opening match of the 2022 AFF Championship.

The Lions have been drawn in Group B with Malaysia, Vietnam and Laos also in the group as they make their 14th appearance in the competition.

Takayuki Nishigaya's side played three friendlies this month as a part of their preparations for the Championship.

The first two ended in 7-3 and 7-1 losses to Japanese clubs, YSCC Yokohama and Ryutsu Keizai University FC, respectively.

However, in their third and final outing, Singapore beat the Maldives 3-1.

Ilhan Fandi's opening goal was canceled out by Ibrahim Mahudhee, although a second-half brace from Shawal Anuar sealed the win for the Lions.

Myanmar, meanwhile, were beaten 1-0 by Malaysia in their opening game in Yangon, with Muhammad Faisal scoring the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute.

The Chinthe, also making their 14th appearance in the competition, will be eager to get their campaign up and running with a win here, although the side are yet to post a victory in 2022.

Singapore vs Myanmar Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

There have been 12 previous clashes between the sides, with Singapore winning eight times and losing only twice to Myanmar.

Myanmar's last win over Singapore came in an international friendly in June 2019 (2-1).

Singapore have beaten Myanmar in their last two clashes, including a stunning 6-2 win in the Asia Cup qualifiers in June this year.

Myanmar haven't won any of their eight clashes in 2022 so far, losing seven, while they have conceded 23 times in the process and netting only twice - both against Singapore in a 6-2 loss.

Singapore have won only four of their 11 games this year.

Having beaten Maldives in their last encounter, Singapore are looking to register back-to-back wins for the first time since March.

Singapore vs Myanmar Prediction

Singapore have a dominant record in fixtures against Myanmar and will be looking back on that for inspiration as both sides come into the match on the back of a torrid year.

The Chinthe are actually ranked two places above the Lions but their atrocious run this year makes it difficult to see them get anything out of the game.

Prediction: Singapore 2-0 Myanmar

Singapore vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Singapore

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

