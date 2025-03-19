Singapore vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Singapore and Nepal will square off in an international friendly on Friday (March 21st). The game will be played at the National Stadium in Kallang.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Vietnam in the second leg of their ASEAN Championship semifinal tie in December 2024. Rafaelson broke the deadlock from the spot in first-half injury time before completing his brace in the 63rd minute. Kyoga Nakamura pulled one back in the 74th minute while Nguyen Tien Linh completed the scoring from the spot in injury time to help his nation advance with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Nepal, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in an international friendly in November 2024. Jung Karki Gillespye opened the scoring in the opening seconds of the second half while Rohit Chand added a second with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Singapore vs Nepal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on three occasions in the past. Singapore were victorious on all three occasions.

This will be their first meeting since June 1989 when Singapore claimed a 7-0 victory in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Singapore form guide: L-L-D-L-W Nepal form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Nepal form guide: Thirteen of Singapore's last 15 games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Nepal's last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Singapore's last seven friendlies have witnessed goals at both ends.

Singapore climbed one spot to 160th place in the last FIFA World Rankings. Nepal remained in 175th place.

Singapore vs Nepal Prediction

Singapore return to competitive action when they host Hong Kong in their opening game of the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers four days after this game. They have been drawn alongside India, Bangladesh and Hong Kong and will use this game to prepare for the latter's visit.

Nepal, for their part, travel to take on Malaysia in the Asian Cup qualifiers on the same day and have been drawn alongside Laos, Vietnam and next Tuesday's opponents.

Singapore have home advantage in their favor and we are backing the Lions to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Singapore 2-1 Nepal

Singapore vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Singapore to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

