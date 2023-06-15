Singapore and Papua New Guinea square off in a friendly on Friday (June 16). Singapore claimed a 1-0 win over Macao in their last international fixture in March, thanks to Lionel Tan's 66th-minute winner.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 1-0 winniver Fiji in a friendly in October 2022. Niguel Dabinyaba's 23rd-minute goal was the difference between the two sides.

Singapore have two friendlies lined up in this international window. They face Solomon Islands two days later, while PNG square off against Malaysia next week.

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Singapore claimed a 2-1 win in a friendly in September 2014.

Seven of PNG's last ten games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Singapore's last five games have produced less than three goals.

PNG have scored a first-half goal in their last four fixtures.

Singapore have lost just one of their last eight fixtures, winning four.

Both sides are separated by just one spot in the FIFA World rankings. Singapore climbed to 158th in the world, while PNG dropped to 159th.

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea Prediction

PNG have been out of action for over nine months, so match rustiness could see them struggle for team cohesion.

Singapore, meanwhile, have had mixed results since the turn of the year but won one and drew one of the two games they played in the last international window. The Lions enter the game as the favorites and will want to stamp their authority by quickly getting out of the blocks. PNG are no strangers to quick starts, though, having scored in the first half in their last four games.

PNG will fancy their chances of getting something from the game, but their lack of match action could prove detrimental. Singapore should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Singapore 2-1 PNG

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Singapore to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Singapore to score over 1.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes