Singapore vs Saudi Arabia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Singapore are aiming to end their two-game losing streak when they face Saudi Arabia at the Singapore National Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Singapore are currently fourth in the group, two points behind rock-bottom Yemen. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia tops the group with 14 points, two points above second-place Uzbekistan.

Singapore failed to end their poor run of results last time out as they suffered a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Uzbekistan on Monday.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov put on a show as he scored a first-half brace to hand Uzbekistan a comfortable lead.

The result saw Tatsuma Yoshida's men drop to fourth place in the group standings, level on points with third-place Palestine.

Singapore have lost five of their last six outings across all competitions, with their only win coming back in November 2019, when they beat Yemen 2-1 away.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia look to secure their place in the next round of the World Cup qualifiers after enjoying a superb group stage run.

With four wins and two draws from six games, Herve Renard's men are currently the only unbeaten side in Group D.

They are also on a three-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding none.

Saudi Arabia head into this game fresh off last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Yemen and will look to build on that performance on Friday.

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head

Saudi Arabia have been dominant in this fixture. They are unbeaten in their 10 games against Singapore, picking up eight wins and two draws.

Singapore Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Saudi Arabia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Team News

Singapore

The hosts will be without the services of captain Hariss Harun, who has pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons. Striker Fandi and defender Safuwan Baharudin have also been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin

Unavailable: Hariss Harun

Suspended: None

Saudi Arabia

Head coach Herve Renard has called up 27 players for their World Cup qualifiers. All 27 players currently play in the Saudi Professional League.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Predicted XI

Singapore Predicted XI (4-4-2): Izwan Mahbud; Madhu Mohana, Irfan Fandi, Baihakki Khaizan, Shakir Hamzah; Nazrul Nazari, Shahdan Sulaiman, Anumanthan Kumar, Faris Ramli; Gabriel Quak, IIhan Fandi

Saudi Arabia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Madu, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf, Abdulelah Al-Malki; Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohamed Kanoo, Salem Al-Dawsari; Saleh Al-Shehri

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Saudi Arabia have enjoyed a brilliant spell of results. They head into this game on a three-game winning run and are on the verge of securing a place in the next round of qualifiers.

We predict Saudi Arabia will cruise to victory on Friday as they take on an out-of-sorts Singapore side.

Prediction: Singapore 0-3 Saudi Arabia

