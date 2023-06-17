Singapore vs Solomon Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023

Singapore host the Solomon Islands at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday for an international friendly.

The Lions are coming into this game off the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Adam Bin Swandi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 23rd minute before Ati Kepo equalized for the Kapuls in the 42nd minute. However, another minute later, Hariss bin Harun restored Singapore's lead as Papua New Guinea's celebrations were cut short.

There was more drama to follow in the final minute of the opening stanza, though, as Raymond Gunemba made it 2-2, making it three goals in a space of just three minutes.

This was also Singapore's first game on home turf in 2023.

The Solomon Islands were also involved in a friendly game earlier this week, wherein Malaysia beat them 4-1 in Terengganu.

Raphael Lea'i scored in the 11th minute to put the Bonitos in front, but the Malayan Tigers responded in an emphatic fashion. They netted twice before the break through Paulo Josue and Arif Aiman while Muhammad Rasid and Lee Tuck scored apiece after the break.

This was the Solomon Islands' first loss of 2023, having won their previous three. Felipe Vega-Arango's side will be aiming to return from their Asia trip with a win.

Singapore vs Solomon Islands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Singapore and the Solomon Islands have met just once before, an international friendly in June 2019 that ended in a 4-3 win for the Lions.

Faris Ramli, Shahdan Sulaiman, Gabriel Quak and Hariss Harun were the scorers for Singapore, while Gagame Feni, Andrew Abba and Benjamin Totori scored for the Solomon Islands.

Singapore have won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

The Solomon Islands have won thrice and lost once from four games in 2023.

The Solomon Islands are ranked 134th in the world while Singapore are in 158th position.

Singapore and Solomon Islands have both scored in their last four games.

Singapore vs Solomon Islands Prediction

Neither side won their last friendly game but the Solomon Islands were completely exposed at the back by Malaysia. Singapore, who conceded twice to Papua New Guinea, have a better attacking arsenal and could see off the Bonitos narrowly.

Prediction: Singapore 2-1 Solomon Islands

Singapore vs Solomon Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Singapore

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes