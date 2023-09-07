Singapore vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8, 2023 

Singapore and Tajikistan trade tackles in a friendly on Friday (September 8).

The hosts have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw in a friendly against the Solomon Islands in June. They took the lead through Shawal Anuar's 32nd-minute strike, but Joses Nawo leveled matters with six minutes to go.

Tajikistan, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 5-1 defeat to Uzbekistan in the CAFA Nations Cup. They went ahead through Parvizdzhon Umarbaev's 13th-minute strike, but Eldor Shomurodov was among five players that scored second-half goals to complete the spectacular comeback.

Singapore have two friendlies lined up in this international window. They face Chinese Taipei next week before getting back to competitive action in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Guam in October.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's next competitive game is a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Jordan in November.

Singapore vs Tajikistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed thrice, with both sides winning once apiece.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Tajikistan claimed a 1-0 win in an Asian Cup qualifier.

Five of Singapore's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Tajikistan are winless in six games, losing twice.

Four of Singapore's last five games have had goals at both ends.

Tajikistan's last four games have seen both teams score.

All three meetings with Singapore have produced less than three goals.

Singapore vs Tajikistan Prediction

Tajikistan are winless in six games but enter the game as the marginal favourites. However, there 's little to choose between the two sides, and their even head-to-head record highlights how closely matched the two sides are.

Games involving both sides tend to have goals at both ends, and the trend could continue. Both sides have also shown a penchant for draws, having drawn four of their last six games.

Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Singapore 1-1 Tajikistan

Singapore vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score