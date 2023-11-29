"Single handedly kicked us out of the Champions League" - Manchester United fans fume at star's performance in 3-3 draw to Galatasaray

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) have slammed Andre Onana after he made three significant errors against Galatasaray on Wednesday, November 29. The Red Devils were held to a 3-3 draw in their UEFA Champions League clash against the Turkish outfit at the RAMS Park.

Erik ten Hag and Co. got off to the perfect start to silence the deafening, hostile home crowd. Alejandro Garnarcho smashed the ball into the roof of the net in the 11th minute. Bruno Fernandes then doubled their lead seven minutes later with a stunning long-range curler into the top-left corner.

Galatasaray got themselves back into the game in the 29th minute. Hakim Ziyech's free-kick got past the United wall, leaving Onana stranded. The Manchester United shot-stopper should have made arguably a routine save but was left a spectator.

Manchester United regained the two-goal advantage in the 55th minute via Scott McTominay's strike. However, Onana made another massive blunder seven minutes later, spilling Ziyech's free-kick into the back of the net.

Muhammed Akturkoglu brilliantly leveled the scores with a stunning finish in the 71st minute, taking full advantage of Onana being caught out of position. Both sides threatened to find a winner in the dying moments of the game, but it ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Manchester United fans blasted Andre Onana for his costly errors. He was given a rating of just 4.4 (as per FotMob) as a result of his poor performance. To make matters worse, the 27-year-old also made high-profile errors earlier in the campaign against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

"Onana has single handedly kicked us out of the Champions League"

The Red Devils remain at the bottom of Group A in the Champions League with four points from five games and are now unlikely to progress to the Round of 16.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United: Exploring the stats from thrilling UCL clash

Galatasaray and Manchester United played out an entertaining Champions League classic as they drew 3-3 on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Galatasaray dominated possession with 58% of the ball. They also attempted a total of 422 passes with an accuracy of 79%. In contrast, the Red Devils had 42% possession and attempted 310 passes with an accuracy of 75%.

Both teams played some hectic end-to-end football and had numerous chances to put the game away. Galatasaray looked slightly more threatening up front, landing a total of 16 shots, with eight being on target. On the other hand, Erik ten Hag's side had 17 shots in total, landing four on target.