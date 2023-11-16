Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Sint Maarten and Guadeloupe will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League clash on Thursday, November 16th.

This League B fixture will pit fourth against the first in Group A. The home side will be looking to build on their 1-0 away victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis in their last Nations League clash in October. Iluonga Pata's 32nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Guadeloupe, meanwhile, saw off Saint Lucia with a routine 2-0 home victory. Ange-Freddy Plumain's second half brace guided his nation to victory.

The win took them to nine points from three games, level on points with second-placed Saint Lucia. Sint Maarten are bottom of the table on three points, level with third-placed Saint Kitts.

Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Guadeloupe were victorious in all three previous games.

Their most recent clash came in September 2019 when Guadeloupe claimed a 4-0 home victory in the reverse Nations League fixture.

Eight of Sint Maarten's last 10 international games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Guadeloupe's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Guadeloupe have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight international games.

All three head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Guadeloupe's last five games have been level at the break.

Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Guadeloupe are well-primed to gain promotion to League A and a win here would keep them on course for promotion. They enter this game as the favorites but will be wary of underestimating their hosts, having been shocked away to Saint Lucia last month despite having scored first.

Sint Maarten have opposite fears, with relegation to League C a distinct possibility. They boosted their hopes of remaining in League B with a victory over Saint Kitts last month and the two sides are in direct competition to avoid the drop.

Guadeloupe have won all three previous games against Sint Maarten and are heavily fancied to win a fourth. The visitors are expected to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sint Maarten 0-4 Guadeloupe

Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guadeloupe to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Guadeloupe to score in both halves