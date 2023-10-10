Sint Maarten vs St. Kitts Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023

Sint Maarten will play host to St. Kitts at Guishard Technical Centre in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday.

Sint Maarten vs St. Kitts Preview

Both teams appear to be the weakest in Group A of League B. They have lost their two first games and sit bottom of the group. The top finisher of the group earns promotion to League A while the bottom-placed team will be relegated to League C. Sint Maarten are hoping to fight back at home.

Sint Maarten will enter the meeting on the back of three straight defeats, with 13 goals conceded against three scored. However, they have won twice and drawn once in their last five home matches and could be challenged by the visiting St. Kitts. The teams’ only clash to date ended in a 2-2 draw in 1993.

St. Kitts are third-placed, having conceded fewer goals than Sint Maarten. Despite having no points on the board, the visitors are safe from relegation for now. However, they are seriously struggling for form and have lost their previous five matches, conceding 18 goals against one scored.

The Sugar Boyz have proved to be a better side than Sint Maarten so far in the group, considering their strength in attack and defense. They are expected to take that confidence to the Guishard Technical Centre for the face-off. The visitors have won twice in their last five trips but have lost their previous three.

Sint Maarten vs St. Kitts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sint Maarten have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Sint Maarten have scored 10 goals and conceded 15 in their last five matches.

Sint Maarten have only played in League C in their two participations while St. Kitts have played in B and C.

St. Kitts have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Sint Maarten have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while St. Kitts have lost all five.

Sint Maarten vs St. Kitts Prediction

Both teams are struggling with poor defenses, considering the high number of goals they have been conceding. However, Sint Maarten may be able to withstand St. Kitts’ assaults as they are a weaker opposition.

The two sides will meet each other again, with St. Kitts as the hosts. St. Kitts will be aiming for a home and away win but it could prove difficult.

Sint Maarten are expected to prevail in this match based on home advantage.

Prediction: Sint Maarten 2-1 St. Kitts

Sint Maarten vs St. Kitts Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sint Maarten to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sint Maarten to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Kitts to score - Yes