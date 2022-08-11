Sint-Truiden vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Pro League 2022-23

Sint-Truiden will host Anderlecht on Sunday in the fourth round of games of the Belgian Pro League.

Sint-Truiden find themselves wafting in the relegation waters after drawing their opening three games so far. The visitors, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their campaign, winning two out of their opening three games.

Sint-Truiden vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

In their three meetings so far, Anderlecht have been victorious once, while Sint-Truiden are yet to win one. Their other two games have ended in draws.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): W-L-W.

Sint-Truiden form guide (all competitions): D-D-D.

Sint-Truiden vs Anderlecht Team News

Sint-Truiden

The hosts are without any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht

The visitors also do not have any suspensions or injury concerns.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Sint-Truiden vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Sint-Truiden (4-3-3): Dan Schimdt (GK), Toni Leistner, Jorge Teixeria, Fabinho, Shinji Kagawa, Mory Konata, Stan van Dessel, Wolke Janssens, Oliver Dumont, Diachi Hiyachi, Fatih Kay.

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK), Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Yari Verschaeren, Sebastiano Esposito, Adrien Trebel, Francis Amuzu, Majeed Ashimeru, Benito Raman, Kristian Arnstad.

Sint-Truiden vs Anderlecht Prediction

Sint-Truiden are winless so far this season. They have had their struggles in getting the ball at the back of their opponents' net.

They have only netted two goals so far and will have to improve a lot in terms of creating chances up front. Moreover, Sint-Truiden have to stay compact at the back to have any chance of salvaging some positive out of this game. They face an uphill challenge this weekend.

Anderlecht have never lost to Sint-Truiden before. They also boast a superior squad compared to their rivals', which makes them a perennial title contender. They'll look to build on their win last weekend and make it three wins in four.

Anderlecht walk in as big favourites in this tie as they look to clinch yet another win.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 1-3 Anderlecht.

