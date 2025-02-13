Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Sint-Truiden and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 26 clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium.

The home side will be hoping to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered away to Dender last weekend. Bruny Nsimba broke the deadlock from the spot in the 39th minute while Didier Lamkel Ze equalized in the 52nd minute. Nsimba completed his brace a minute later with what proved to be the match-winner.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League playoff. They went ahead through Ferran Jutgla's 15th-minute strike while Mario Pasalic equalized in the 41st minute. Gustaf Nilsson scored the match-winner with an injury-time penalty.

The Blauw-Zwart will shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Leuven.

The win left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 51 points from 25 games. Sint-Truiden are 14th on 23 points.

Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 57 wins from the last 94 head-to-head games. Sint-Truiden were victorious on 15 occasions while 22 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Club Brugge claimed a 7-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sint-Truiden's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Five of Brugge's last six games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Sint-Truiden have won just one of their last 11 league games (seven losses).

Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Prediction

Sint-Truiden have had a positive record in this fixture in recent years, with their reverse thrashing ending a four-game unbeaten run in head-to-head games (two wins).

Club Brugge have the best away record in the league with 21 points garnered from 12 games played on their travels. They have won their last two games on the bounce, having not won the preceding five.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 1-2 Club Brugge

Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

