Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Sint-Truiden and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Jupiler League round 30 clash on Sunday.

The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Eupen last weekend. Renaud Emond scored the match-winner in the 10th minute.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, comfortably trounced Molde 3-0 at home in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. Andreas Skov Olsen scored a brace while Michal Skoras added a third in the 70th minute. The victory helped the Blauw-Zwart claim a 4-2 aggregate win to advance to the last eight where they have been drawn against PAOK.

Ronny Deila's side will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 3-1 home win over Leuven.

The win left them in third spot in the table, having garnered 51 points from 29 games. Sint-Truiden are ninth with 37 points to their name.

Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 93rd meeting between the two sides. Club Brugge have 56 wins to their name, Sint-Truiden were victorious on 14 occasions while 22 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Four of Sint-Truiden's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Club Brugge's last six competitive games, including each of the last four, have produced three goals or more.

Sint-Truiden are unbeaten in their last six games at home (four wins).

There have been exactly two goals scored in the second half in each of Club Brugge's last nine games across competitions.

Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Prediction

Sint-Truiden have lost three of their last five league games but are unbeaten in their last three games against Club Brugge (two draws).

Club Brugge are fresh off booking their spot in the last eight of the Conference League but their away form in recent weeks has left a lot to be desired. They have won just one of their last five games on their travels.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 1-2 Club Brugge

Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Second half to produce over 1.5 goals