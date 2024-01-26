Sint-Truiden vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Sint-Truiden and Genk will trade tackles in a Jupiler League matchday 22 at Daio Wasabi Stayen on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat away to Royal Union last weekend. They took the lead through Kahveh Zahiroleslam's 17th-minute strike but Ross Sykes drew the game level in first-half injury time. Kevin Rodriguez stepped off the bench to score a dramatic winner in injury time and was subsequently booked for his celebration.

Genk, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Cercle Brugge. Ahoueke Denkey's seventh-minute strike put Brugge ahead but Andi Zeqiri drew the game level in the 63rd minute, seconds after coming on.

The draw left the Blauw-Wit in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 35 points from 21 games. Sint-Truiden are eighth with 27 points to their name.

Sint-Truiden vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. Genk have 37 wins to their name. Sint-Truiden were victorious on 11 occasions while 21 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash when Genk came back from three goals down at halftime to share the spoils in a 3-3 draw at home.

Sint-Truiden have won just one of their last six games in all competitions (three losses).

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than eight corner kicks.

Four of Genk's last five league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Seven of Sint-Truiden's last 10 league league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sint-Truiden vs Genk Prediction

Sint-Truiden's recent struggles have seen their European aspirations take a hit but they will be looking to get back to winning ways in front of their fans.

Genk have also faltered throughout this campaign, particularly on their travels, where they have won just one of their last seven away games across competitions (five losses).

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two teams to cancel each other out in a four-goal thriller.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 2-2 Genk

Sint-Truiden vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half