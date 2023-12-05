Sint-Truiden vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

Sint-Truiden will entertain Gent at Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday.

Sint-Truiden vs Gent Preview

Both teams reached the quarterfinals in the previous edition but were unable to progress. They will hope to rectify the near misses this time, but need to cross the eighth round in the first place. Sint-Truiden got the better of second-tier team Francs Borains 3-0 in the seventh round to earn passage to the eighth.

De Kanaries are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, winning thrice. They finished 12th in the Belgian Pro League last season but are now eighth-placed in the current campaign. The last meeting between Sint-Truiden and Gent ended in a 2-2 draw. The hosts have lost once in their last five home matches.

Gent are one of the most successful sides in the competition, having won it four times and have been runners-up twice. They defeated second-tier side Patro Eisden Maasmechelen 3-1 in the seventh round to qualify for this stage. The visitors emerged victorious 3-0 in their last visit to Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium.

De Buffalo's finished fifth in the Belgian Pro League last season, and currently sit third with 29 points in the 2023–24 campaign. They have maintained an impressive run of nine games without a loss, winning six times. On the road, Gent boast three wins in five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

Sint-Truiden vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sint-Truiden have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Gent.

Sint-Truiden have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches against Gent.

Sint-Truiden have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Gent have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Sint-Truiden have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches, the same as Gent.

Sint-Truiden vs Gent Prediction

Sint-Truiden star Aboubakary Koita is expected to replicate his blistering league form in the Cup competition, although he is yet to open his goal account. He is currently the league’s joint top scorer with 11 goals.

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has been the shining light in attack for Gent, netting four goals so far in the league. However, he is yet to make his mark in the Belgian Cup.

Gent come into the game as the favorites based on form and individualities.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 1-2 Gent

Sint-Truiden vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gent to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gent to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sint-Truiden to score - Yes