Sint-Truiden vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Sint-Truiden and Standard Liege will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 22 fixture on Sunday (January 19th). The game will be played at Daio Wasabi Stayen.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 2-1 away win they registered over Westerlo last weekend. They went ahead through Andres Ferrari's sixth-minute strike while Alfie Devine equalized in first-half injury time. Ryotaro Ito scored the match-winner 20 minutes into the second half.

Standard, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over Kortrijk. Dennis Ayensa's 50th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them climb to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 21 games. Sint-Truiden are 14th with 22 points to their name.

Sint-Truiden vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have 40 wins from the last 96 head-to-head games. Sint-Truiden were victorious on 28 occasions while 28 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Standard claimed a 2-1 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Standard Liege's last seven league games have produced less than three goals, with five games in this run seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Sint-Truiden's last six games across competitions have produced an average of 12.5 corner kicks.

Standard Liege's victory last weekend ended their six-game winless run across all competitions (five draws).

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have ended in draws.

Sint-Truiden vs Standard Liege Prediction

Sint-Truiden ended their five-game winless run across all competitions with their victory last weekend and will be hoping to build on this. A win here would steer them further clear of the relegation zone.

Standard Liege, for their part, also ended a rot of their own with their win last time out. The Reds are having another forgettable season and are just five points above the drop zone. Ivan Leko's side have been in indifferent form this term, having drawn, lost and won exactly seven games each.

These two sides tend to share the spoils when they face one another and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 0-0 Standard Liege

Sint-Truiden vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: NO

