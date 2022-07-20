Sint-Truiden vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23

Sint-Truiden will take on Union Saint-Gilloise in their opening encounter of the new Belgian Jupiler League season.

Sint-Truiden finished 10th last season in the top flight and will be looking to improve their standing this season.

The visitors topped the league charts in Belgium last year, only to go down to Club Brugge in the Championship round. They have played a couple of pre-season friendlies and will be looking to start afresh as they take on Sint-Truiden.

Sint-Truiden vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Union Saint-Gilloise have been utterly dominant in their previous five encounters, claiming four wins and one draw in that time. Sint-Truiden are yet to taste victory against the hosts.

The last time they played each other was in last season's domestic cup competition, where Union Saint-Gilloise thrashed them 5-1 in the third round.

Sint-Truiden Form Guide: W-D-D

Union Saint-Gilloise Form Guide: L-D-W

Sint-Truiden vs Union Saint-Gilloise Team News

Sint-Truiden

Sint-Truiden remain without Josua Sanchez, who has been ruled out through an ACL injury.

Injured: Josua Sanchez

Suspended: None

Union Saint-Gilloise

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Senne Lynen, Matthew Sorinola and Cameron Puertas, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Senne Lynen, Matthew Sorinola, Cameron Puertas

Suspended: None

Sint-Truiden vs Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI

Sint-Truiden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Schmidt (GK), Jao Texeira, Réda Halaimia, Stipe Radic, Thibault De Smet, Pierre Bourdin; Musashi Suzuki, Tom Pietermaat, Ryan Sanusi, Dante Rigo; Lawrence Shankland

Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Jonas Bager, Christian Burgess, Koki Machida; Bart Nieuwkoop, Jean Thierry Lazare, Casper Nielsen, Kacper Kozłowski, Guillaume François; Kaoru Mitoma, Deniz Undav

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Sint-Truiden vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise were heartbroken to finish second in the championship round despite enjoying a staggering campaign last season. This time around, they will have to work doubly hard to get to the position they were in last season.

They will look to get off to a good start in a fixture that they have enjoyed historically.

The hosts also stand a chance to improve their record in direct clashes against Saint-Gilloise. However, they will have to stand up to the offensive threats of last season's runners-up to have any chance of salvaging a point.

A victory for Saint-Gilloise is on the cards.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far