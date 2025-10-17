Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Sint-Truidense will host Anderlecht at Stayen on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be looking to pick up where they left off before the international break and push higher up the league table.

Sint-Truidense began the season in sensational form with four wins and two draws in the opening six games but failed to pick up any points throughout September with disappointing losses to Club Brugge, Genk and Westerlo. The Canaries however managed to return to winning ways in their last league game, getting a late 3-1 comeback win away at Mechelen and will be hoping to continue similarly this weekend.

Anderlecht are one point clear of their weekend opponents in the league standings following a narrow 1-0 win over Standard Liege last time out as they marked their fifth win of the season. The visitors, who finished the previous campaign in fourth place, will return to club action on Sunday hoping to extend their five-game unbeaten run and close the gap on league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 103 previous meetings between the two sides. Sint-Truidense have won 21 of those meetings, 26 have ended in draws while Anderlecht have won the remaining 55.

The hosts have only won one of the last 14 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in four of the last six.

The visitors have won each of their last six meetings with Sint-Truidense, scoring 14 goals across those games.

Both teams have scored 15 goals each across 10 league games played so far this season.

Anderlecht have conceded nine goals in 10 league fixtures this season. Only USG (5) have conceded fewer in the Belgian top flight.

Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Prediction

De Kanaries are the underdogs going into Sunday’s game despite their home advantage and will need to be at their best to get a result.

The Purple & White will rely on their dominant record in this fixture to get the win but will need to avoid complacency to pick up all three points away from home.

Prediction: Sint-Truidense 0-2 Anderlecht

Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors’ last nine games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven games)

