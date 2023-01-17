Sint-Truidense vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19, 2023  

Sint-Truidense will host Club Brugge at Stayen on Thursday (January 19) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign but have picked up form recently and pushing for the Championship round. Sint-Truidense beat KAS Eupen 2-0 in their last outing, with Gent loanee Gianni Bruno scoring the opener before a second-half own goal saw the Canaries wrap up all three points. Sint-Truidense are eighth in the league table with 30 points from 20 games.

Brugge, meanwhile, have endured a highly disappointing campaign, floundering in their title defence. They have appointed former Fulham boss Scott Parker to steady the ship but are yet to win under the Englishman, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw against rivals Anderlecht.

The visitors are fourth in the standings with 35 points.

Sint-Truidense vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Sint-Truidense and Brugge, who lead 25-7.

The hosts won 2-0 in their last meeting with Brugge, ending a 14-game winless run in the fixture.

Sint-Truidense are without a clean sheet in their last 20 games in the fixture since 2010.

Four of the Blauw-Zwart's five league defeats this season have come on away turf.

The Canaries have scored nine goals at home this season. Only Kortrijk (6) and Seraing (4) have scored fewer.

Brugge are without a clean sheet in their last six games across competitions.

Sint-Truidense vs Club Brugge Prediction

Sint-Truidense's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings, marking their fourth win in six games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will fancy their chances here.

Brugge, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless streak. They're winless in their last three away league games and might settle for a point here.

Prediction: Sint-Truidense 1-1 Club Brugge

Sint-Truidense vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the host's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of the visitors' last six games.)

