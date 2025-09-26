Sint-Truidense vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Sint-Truidense will host Genk at the Stayen on Sunday in the ninth round of the 2025-26 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and gain vital points against a struggling side.

Sint-Truidense started off the new season in spectacular fashion, winning four and drawing two of their opening six games, but have since stumbled, losing each of their last two games against Westerlo and, more recently, Club Brugge. The Canaries, who currently sit in fourth place in the league, struggled to find a rhythm all through their 2-0 loss to the defending champions last weekend and will hope to put up a better performance on Sunday.

Genk, on the other hand, have had a poor start to the season and currently sit in 14th place in the league with only two wins from eight games. The visitors, who led the division by the end of the last regular season, suffered a 1-0 loss to Sporting Charleroi last week, which was followed by a 2-1 home defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise last time out, and will be desperate to turn their form around soon, starting with Sunday's game.

Sint-Truidense vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 64 previous meetings between the two sides. Sint-Truidense have won only eight of those meetings, 20 have ended in draws, while Genk have won the remaining 36.

The hosts have won just one of their last 12 games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored a remarkable 21 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Genk have lost four of eight league games this season, the same number they lost in 30 regular-season games last campaign.

Only three teams in the Belgian top flight have conceded fewer goals in the league than Sint-Truidense (9) so far this season.

Sint-Truidense vs Genk Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend, and the Canaries will be hoping to receive a boost from their home advantage as they seek a rare victory over Genk.

Blauw-Wit will rely on their dominant history in this fixture to get a result, but will need to correct their recent lapses to get all three points.

Prediction: Sint-Truidense 1-1 Genk

Sint-Truidense vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in seven of the visitors' last nine games)

