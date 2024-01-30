Sint-Truidense vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

Sint-Truidense host Gent at Stayen on Thursday (February 1) in the Jupiler Pro League.
The hosts have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. Sint drew 1-1 with nine-man Genk in their last game, falling behind after two minutes before Japan international Ryotaro Ito scored a stunning free-kick equaliser in stoppage time. Sint are ninth in the league table with 28 points from 22 games.
Gent, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results following the winter break. They drew 2-2 against Westerlo last time out, with Omri Gandelman getting on the scoresheet in either half to earn the Buffalos a point at home. Gent have 39 points from 22 games and are fourth in the Pro League.
Sint-Truidense vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 88 previous meetings, Sint-Truidense trail Gent 42-26.
- Gent are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.
- Sint are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture.
- Two of the Buffalos' three league defeats this season have come on the road.
- Four of Sint's six league wins this season have come at home.
- Gent are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.
Sint-Truidense vs Gent Prediction
Sint are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven competitive outings. They have won one of their last six home games.
Gent, meanwhile, are also without a win in three games, losing two. They have. however, lost just two of their last eight games on the road and should come out on top.
Prediction: Sint 1-2 Gent
Sint-Truidense vs Gent Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Gent
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five league meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine matchups.)