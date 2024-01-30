Sint-Truidense vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

Sint-Truidense host Gent at Stayen on Thursday (February 1) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. Sint drew 1-1 with nine-man Genk in their last game, falling behind after two minutes before Japan international Ryotaro Ito scored a stunning free-kick equaliser in stoppage time. Sint are ninth in the league table with 28 points from 22 games.

Gent, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results following the winter break. They drew 2-2 against Westerlo last time out, with Omri Gandelman getting on the scoresheet in either half to earn the Buffalos a point at home. Gent have 39 points from 22 games and are fourth in the Pro League.

Sint-Truidense vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 88 previous meetings, Sint-Truidense trail Gent 42-26.

Gent are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Sint are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture.

Two of the Buffalos' three league defeats this season have come on the road.

Four of Sint's six league wins this season have come at home.

Gent are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Sint-Truidense vs Gent Prediction

Sint are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven competitive outings. They have won one of their last six home games.

Gent, meanwhile, are also without a win in three games, losing two. They have. however, lost just two of their last eight games on the road and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sint 1-2 Gent

Sint-Truidense vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five league meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine matchups.)