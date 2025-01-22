Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

Sint-Truidense will host Royal Antwerp at Stayen on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side have endured a rather disappointing campaign and are now in danger of dropping down to the second tier for the first time in a decade as they sit 14th in the league table with 22 points from 22 matches.

They suffered a deflating 2-1 home defeat to Standard Liege in their game on Sunday, starting the game on a strong note, with Ryoya Ogawa opening the scoring after just two minutes before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Royal Antwerp have struggled to impress in head coach Jonas De Roeck's first season in charge and are well behind in the title race. They picked up a narrow 3-2 win over Westerlo in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point before 20-year-old Mahamadou Doumbia stepped up to the plate to clinch a late winner for the Reds at the death.

The visitors sit fifth in the table with 36 points from 22 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 82 meetings between Sint-Truidense and Antwerp. The home side have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

STVV have the worst defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 43.

Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Predictioyn

The Canaries have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven. They are without a win on home turf since the start of December and will be desperate to snap that streak this weekend.

Royal Antwerp's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that on Friday. They have failed to perform on the road in recent games but should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Sint-Truidense 1-2 Royal Antwerp

Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)

