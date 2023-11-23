Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2023

Sint-Truidense and Royal Antwerp get round 15 of the Belgian Jupiler League underway when they square off at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last three meetings between the sides, Thorsten Fink’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors.

Sint-Truidense were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 3-3 draw against Westerlo just before the international break.

Fink’s men have now gone unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, picking up two draws and two wins, including a 3-0 victory over Royal Francs Borains in the Belgian Cup on October 31.

However, Sint-Truidense have now won just one of their last seven in the Jupiler League, where they are currently eighth in the table with 18 points from 14 matches.

Elsewhere, Royal Antwerp turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out as they steamrolled Standard Liege 6-0 on home turf.

This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Porto in the Champions League on November 7 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Mark van Bommel’s men are currently fifth in the Jupiler League standings, having picked up 23 points from 14 matches so far.

Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Sint-Truidense boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Royal Antwerp have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Sint-Truidense are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since the start of October.

Royal Antwerp have managed just one win in their last six away games, losing four and picking up one draw since mid-September.

Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Buoyed by their emphatic victory over Standard Liege, Royal Antwerp will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Sint-Truidense have won just one of their last seven league games and we fancy them struggling this weekend once again.

Prediction: Sint-Truidense 1-3 Royal Antwerp

Sint-Truidense vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Antwerp’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings)