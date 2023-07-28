Sint-Truidense vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Sint-Truidense host Standard Liege at Stayen on Sunday (July 30) in the opening round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts had their struggles last season but finished comfortably above the drop zone as they extended their stay in the top flight for nine straight seasons. They finished 12th in the Pro League with 42 points from 34 games, 15 points above Oostende in the first relegation spot.

Sint-Truidense were very busy during the off-season, playing ten friendlies in over one month. They beat Al Tawon 2-0 in their final outing.

Standard, meanwhile, enjoyed a very solid run of results in the regular season, finishing sixth with 55 points from 34 games, their highest points tally in nine seasons. However, they suffered a capitulation in the European playoffs, with manager Ronny Deila exiting the club to join rivals Club Brugge.

The visitors drew 2-2 against Metz in their last game but will target a winning start to the new campaign..

Sint-Truidense vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between the two teams, with Sint leading 16-11.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Standarad are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Sint have lost one of their last ten games in the fixture.

Only six of Standard's 16 league wins last season came on the road.

Les Rouches are without a clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Sint-Truidense vs Standard Liege Prediction

Sint are on a run of back-to-back wins and will head into the new campaign full of confidence. They have lost just one of their last four competitive games at home.

Standard, meanwhile, are on a run of draws and are without a win since April. They have won just two away games all year and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sint 2-1 Standard

Sint-Truidense vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sint

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Standard's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)