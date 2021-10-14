Sintrense vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22

Sintrense and FC Porto go toe-to-toe in round three of the Taca de Portugal on Friday.

The visitors suffered a semi-final exit last season and will be looking to go all the way and clinch their 18th title this term.

Sintrense failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rabo De Peixe in Group E of the Campeonato de Portugal.

Prior to that, they beat Macedo Cavaleiros on penalties in round two of the Taca de Portugal following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

With three points from three games, Sintrense are currently in the Campeonato de Portugal.

FC Porto, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out courtesy of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Pacos de Ferreira.

Prior to that, Sérgio Conceicao’s men suffered a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League heavyweight Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Porto are currently second in the Primeira Liga, level on 20 points with reigning champions Sporting Lisbon.

Sintrense vs FC Porto Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will be looking to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

Sintrense Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

FC Porto Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Sintrense vs FC Team News

Sintrense

There are no concerns for Sintrense on the injury and suspension front heading into Friday’s encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Porto

The visitors, meanwhile, will take to the pitch without Otavio, who has been sidelined through a hamstring problem.

Injured: Otavio

Suspended: None

Sintrense vs FC Porto Predicted XI

Sintrense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Garrido; Gabriel Castro, Tahar El Khalej, Vasco Teixeira, Ricardo Caeiro; Flávio Cristóvão, Gonçalo Pinto, Danilson Tavares; Sócrates, Kuiaté Lamine, Shoya Tojo

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Iván Marcano, Wendell; Francisco Conceição, Mateus Uribe, Vitinha, Luis Díaz; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi

Sintrense vs FC Porto Prediction

Sintrense face the stern test of taking on a solid Porto side who have had a great start to their top-flight campaign.

Also Read

While they will be looking to cause an upset, we predict the visitors will comfortably claim the win given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams.

Prediction: Sintrense 0-3 FC Porto

Edited by Peter P