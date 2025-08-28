Sion vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

Sion and Basel will trade tackles in a Swiss Super League round five clash on Sunday (August 30th). The game will be played at Stade de Tourbillon.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Ajoie-Monterri in the Swiss Cup. Liam Chipperfield broke the deadlock from the spot in the seventh minute while Winsley Boteli doubled their lead in the 33rd minute. Kreshnik Hajrizi was sent off for the visitors on the hour-mark.

Basel, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Copenhagen in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie. Andreas Cornelius and Youssoufa Moukoko scored second half goals to help the Danes advance with a 3-1 aggregate win.

The Rotblau will shift their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat away to Lugano. Sion played out a goalless draw away to Young Boys.

The stalemate left them in third spot in the standings with seven points from three games. Basel are fifth with six points to their name from four games.

Sion vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 81 wins from the last 160 head-to-head games. Sion were victorious 36 times while 43 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Basel claimed a 2-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sion have made a four-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (three wins).

Seven of Basel's eight competitive games this term have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games producing three goals or more.

Sion vs Basel Prediction

Sion claimed a memorable point away to Young Boys last time out in the league and will hope to build on this against another of Switzerland's big sides. However, they are winless in the last seven head-to-head games, losing four games in this run.

Basel's title defense has not gotten off to the best start. Things are not also great on the continent and the St. Jakob-Park outfit have to settle for a place in the Europa League.

However, we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sion 1-2 Basel

Sion vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

