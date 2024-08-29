Sion vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Sion welcome Basel to Stade de Tourbillon for a Swiss Super League round six fixture on Saturday (August 31). The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Grasshoppers.

Lee Young-Jun put Grasshoppers ahead in the opening seconds before Kevin Bua drew the game level just before the hour-mark. Kristers Tobers restored Grasshoppers' lead three minutes later before Tsiy Ndenge confirmed their win in the 90th minute.

Basel, meanwhile, saw off Yverdon with a routine 2-0 home win. Albian Ajeti broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before Bradley Fink doubled their lead in the 55th.

The victory took the Rotblau to fifth in the points table, having garnered nine points from five games, while Sion are directly below them with the same number of points but behind on goal difference.

Sion vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 78 wins from their last 156 head-to-head games with Sion, losing 36.

Their most recent clash in April 2023 saw Basel claim a 2-1 away win.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Five of Basel's six competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.

Sion's last three league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Basel have won their last four games across competitions.

Their last five head-to-head games have produced an average of 10.5 corners.

Sion vs Basel Prediction

Sion returned to the Swiss Super League at the first time of asking, having won the Challenge League last season. They impressed in their first game back in the top flight, defeating defending champions Young Boys with a 2-1 comeback away win.

Basel, meanwhile, started the season by losing their first two games. However, Fabio Celestini seems to have found his winning formula, as his side are on a four-game winning streak across competitions, scoring 19 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Expect the visitors to keep this run going with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sion 1-2 Basel

Sion vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

