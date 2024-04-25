Sion vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Sion and Lugano square up against Sion in the semifinal of the Swiss Cup on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Thun in the Swiss Challenge League. Daniel Dos Santos' goal on the half-hour mark proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Lugano, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Lausanne in the Swiss Super League. Uran Bislimi scored the opener in the fourth minute before turning provider for Anto Grgic six minutes later.

The Bianconeri turn their focus to the cup, where they booked their spot at this stage with a shootout victory over Basel following a 2-2 draw in the quarterfinal. Sion, meanwhile, qualified with a shock 2-1 home win over Young Boys. The winner of this tie face Wintherthur or Servette in the final.

Sion vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 113th meeting between the two sides. Lugano lead 43-36.

Their most recent clash in April saw Lugano claim a 2-0 home win.

Their last 14 head-to-head games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Lugano are unbeaten in 10 games acaross competitions, winning nine.

Four of Sion's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Sion vs Lugano Prediction

Sion have made light work of the Swiss Challenge League following their relegation last term.

They lead the way atop the standings and are well-primed to qualify automatically to the top flight. They are also at this stage of the Swiss Cup following a surprise victory over Young Boys as they seek to win a 13th Swiss Cup and first since 2015.

Lugano, for their part, have had an upturn in fortunes over the last few months, displacing Servette as the likeliest challengers to Young Boys in the title race. Mattia Croci-Torti's side have not lost since February and are the slight favourites.

Expect Lugano to advance with a narrow win and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sion 1-2 Lugano

Sion vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lugano to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals