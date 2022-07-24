Sion vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Sion host Young Boys at the Stade de Tourbillon in the Swiss Super League on Sunday, with both sides having had strong starts to their respective campaigns.

Sion are currently 2nd in the league, having won their opening game 3-2 against Lugano. Paolo Tramezzani's side are only behind Young Boys on goal difference and will be looking to go to the top of the table with a win on Sunday.

Young Boys are currently top of the table, winning their opening game 4-0 against FC Zurich last time out. Raphael Wicky's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against FK Liepaja in midweek. They will look to continue their strong form with a win against Sion on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Sion vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

Young Boys have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with Sion having won only one.

Young Boys came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Vincent Sierro and Jordan Pefok were enough to secure the win, with Filip Stojilkovic scoring for Sion on the night.

Sion Form Guide: W

Young Boys Form Guide: W-W

Sion vs Young Boys Team News

Maceiras will be a huge miss for Young Boys

Sion

Mattias Andersson picked up a knock in midweek and is a doubt for the game on Sunday. Apart from that Sion have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Lugano last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mattias Andersson

Suspended: None

Young Boys

Young Boys came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against FK Liepaja in midweek. Leandro Zbinden, Quentin Maceiras and Sandro Lauper are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Leandro Zbinden, Quentin Maceiras, Sandro Lauper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sion vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Sion Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Heinz Lindner; Dennis Iapichino, Nathanael Saintini, Dimitri Cavare, Numa Lavanchy; Musa Araz, Anto Grgic, Denis Will Poha; Baltazar; Filip Stojilkovic, Itaitinga

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): David von Ballmoos; Ulisses Garcia, Cedric Zesiger, Fabian Lustenberger, Lewin Blum; Cheikh Niasse; Vincent Sierro, Christian Fassnacht; Fabian Rieder; Meschack Elia, Wilfried Kanga

Sion vs Young Boys Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Young Boys coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Sion 1-2 Young Boys

