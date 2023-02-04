Sion vs Zürich Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

Sion will play host to Zurich at Stade de Tourbillon in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Sion vs Zürich Preview

With half of the season spent, Young Boys are on track to clinch their 16th league title after opening a 14-point lead atop the table. Sion are looking to get back to winning ways following a two-game winless streak that saw them lose and draw against Lugano and Servette respectively.

The hosts have won five league matches, drawn six, and lost seven, and sit eighth with 21 points – four points behind fourth-placed St. Gallen. They have the Uefa Conference League qualification zone – spots three and four - in their sights. A win in Sunday’s clash would move them closer.

Zurich prevailed in the last fixture between the sides, winning 1-0 at Stade de Tourbillon and claiming the bragging rights. However, the visitors no longer boast of such form. The defending champions’ languishing campaign saw them rooted to the bottom of the standings for many weeks before making some progress of late.

FCZ have sustained a six-game unbeaten run so far – for the first time this season – and could revive their campaign that many had given up on. In their last league contest, they defeated St. Gallen 1-0, but their away form is yet to improve. Zurich have claimed one win in their last five matches on the road. A fresh test awaits them.

Sion vs Zürich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sion have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five meetings with Zurich.

Sion have been outscored 7-14 in their last six clashes with Zürich in all competitions.

Sion have won one and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Zurich have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Sion have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Zurich have won twice and drawn thrice.

Sion vs Zürich Prediction

Mario Balotelli and Giovanni Sio have been outstanding, scoring five and four goals respectively. Numa Lavanchy has delivered three assists. The three men will likely constitute a thorn in the flesh for the visitors.

The traveling party is quite depleted, with three players sidelined with injuries and one suspended. However, top scorer Aiyegun Tosin, with four goals and two assists, and Jonathan Okita, with three goals, will be there for the visitors.

Sion are expected to claim a slim win due to motivation and home support.

Prediction: Sion 2-1 Zurich

Sion vs Zürich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sion to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zurich to score - Yes

