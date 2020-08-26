Jose Mourinho has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson gave just a single piece of advice during his time at Manchester United. The Tottenham managed claims that the legendary manager wanted Dele Alli signed at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex wanted the Tottenham star as he had the mentality and aggression to become a Manchester United star. While the signing was not possible during his two and a half year stint at the Old Trafford side, he is now working with Dele Alli at Tottenham.

Former Manchester United boss Mourinho, however, is not impressed with the Englishman and wants him to train harder. He has said that Dele Alli is not a 'good trainer' and he needs to be motivated.

On the Amazon Prime Video documentary All or Nothing, Jose Mourinho revealed:

“Sir Alex Ferguson gave me one piece of advice in two-and-a-half years (at Manchester United). Buy Dele Alli. That guy, with that mentality, the aggression he has in his mind, this guy is a Manchester United player. And he has a good eye for a player, but he is not a good trainer and we need to find the right motivation for him.” [H/T SkySports]

“I told Dele very directly he doesn’t train well. I’m not saying a disaster, but I’m not saying he is like Harry Kane. I am going to be a pain in the a*s for you. And you are lucky because when I am a pain in the a*s it means I like you."

Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals his Tottenham ambition

Jose Mourinho has a big role in the Amazon documentary of Tottenham's 2019/20 season. The plan was put in place after Spurs went on a great run in the Champions League the previous season, but things did not turn out as planned.

Jose Mourinho was brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino, and he spoke about his ambitions at the club. He said:

“I feel the club has very good players and players with a dream to win with this club. It is a dream to do something special with the club. They almost did, but they didn’t. The challenge for all of us is to make something special happen.”

Tottenham have signed two players so far - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton and Joe Hart on a free transfer.