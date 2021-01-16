Sir Alex Ferguson claims Manchester United were 'ready to bid' for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 

Previewing the clash between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday, Sir Alex Ferguson claimed that his Red Devils side were very close to signing Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson. However, they did not begin talks due to advice from United's medical team.

"We were ready to make a bid for Jordan Henderson at Sunderland. I spoke to Steve Bruce and he loved the guy," Ferguson said. "And then our medical department said they were not happy with his running style - he could be the type to have injuries."

In a chat alongside fellow Scottish legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, the legendary former manager of Manchester United claimed that it has now been made clear to him that he missed out on a 'very good person' in the form of the Liverpool skipper.

"I must say it was one of my bits of management to make sure the player is always available," said the former Red Devils boss. "If you sign a player and he is not available for you, it is a waste of time so that is the point I have to make about Jordan."

"We loved him as a player and he has proved that now. He has been fantastic and all the stories I am being told, it tells me I missed out on a really good person," noted Ferguson.

Kenny Dalglish presents Jordan Henderson and other new signings in 2011.

During his second spell as Liverpool boss, it was club legend Kenny Dalglish who brought Jordan Henderson to Merseyside in 2011. The Scot had very high praise for the 30-year-old.

"He was a baby when he came, he was only 19," Dalglish said. "I looked for some players and I went to watch Blackburn vs Sunderland and I wish I stayed at home! There was only one person on the pitch looking to make a pass and who made a pass and was thoughtful and decisive. Driving home, I said to Steve Clarke he is the only one we'd take from there."

"We set the wheels in motion and he came in and to start with, he was very demanding of himself. He would wave his arms if he misplaced a pass and I said to him, 'Don't do that, if you do that, everyone knows you've made a mistake. It might be a mistake but don't tell them. Take control of yourself and play,'" added Dalglish.

Jordan is not only a brilliant footballer, he’s a fantastic person. What he’s done both on and off the pitch this year has been remarkable. Get voting! Go on wee man!! #VoteHendo #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/XqrZve2jk4 — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷) (@kennethdalglish) December 20, 2020

The former Liverpool manager claimed that Henderson's addition to Liverpool did wonders for not only the football club but his personal development too. According to Dalglish, the Liverpool skipper was not hesitant in the slightest to organise money for those less fortunate.

"What an outstanding person he is, as well as a footballer. As soon as it was announced we had problems with COVID-19, he was straight in there to organise along with the other players for those who are not as fortunate," Dalglish concluded.