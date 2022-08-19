Sir Alex Ferguson defends Ryan Giggs in court during assault trial against Manchester United star 

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has taken the stand in court to defend Ryan Giggs on his assault charge.

According to The Independent, the 80-year-old told the court that he never saw Giggs lose his temper and spoke of the relationship he had with his former player.

The Scotsman, who won 13 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, told Manchester Crown Court that Giggs had a 'fantastic temperament.' Sir Alex stated:

“To have a career as long as he had in a difficult position, in terms of energy, he fulfilled everything we ever wished for.”

He stated that the former Wales international was 'without doubt the best example we had at the club' and that 'everyone looked at Ryan Giggs as the number one.'

When Ferguson was asked by Giggs' barrister Chris Daw QC if he had ever seen him 'lose his temper or become aggressive,' the iconic manager replied: 'no.'

The 48-year-old former Wales manager is currently on trial for the alleged assault of ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

Jurors hear 'final goodbye' letter at Ryan Giggs' court case

The Independent report also claims that jurors in the case heard the contents of a 'final goodbye' letter written by Ms Greville on October 29, 2020, three days before the alleged assault.

Giggs' defense team read the letter in court, which began:

“I know pretty much everything you have been doing with other women behind my back since the day I met you.”

Ms Greville also described the former Premier League star as a 'compulsive liar and serial cheat,' before continuing to say:

“My gut always told me you couldn’t be trusted.I now know you say the same things you say to me to multiple women. I’m nothing special, I was just the one you didn’t let have a happy life.”

The letter continued:

“I know you and Helen had a full-on relationship while you were sleeping with me. You told her you loved her and wanted to have a family.”

It further added:

“You and Zara were also in a full-on relationship for nearly a year,” adding that Giggs “got your Harrods guy to send her a pair of shoes and a dress. I know about Natalie and Suzie, not to mention Kelly. I know about the women you meet at the Stafford.”

Giggs is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game, winning thirteen Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, among other honors, during his time at Old Trafford.

