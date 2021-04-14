Sir Alex Ferguson says he only managed four world-class players including Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has said that he only managed four world-class players during his time at Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson had a 26-year spell at Old Trafford where he won everything in club football as a manager and some of the best players in the club’s history played under him.

However, the retired Scot has explained that among the many players he managed, just four were world class. He also went on to add that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo was the best he ever managed.

“If you read the papers or listen to the television commentators, we seem to be awash with ‘world-class’ footballers,” he wrote in his book ‘Leading’.

“I don’t mean to demean or criticise any of the great or very good footballers who played for me during my 26-year career at United, but there were only four who were world class: [Eric] Cantona, [Ryan] Giggs, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Paul] Scholes.

“And of the four Cristiano was like an ornament on the top of a Christmas tree.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had an impressive spell at Manchester United and lifted his first Ballon d’Or while playing for the Red Devils, as well as his first FIFA World Player of the Year award, which is now called The Best FIFA Men’s Player.

The Portuguese international went on to win an incredible four Ballon d’Ors with Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United. The 36-year old is currently at Juventus.

During his spell at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals, and despite only having a six-year spell at the club, he is regarded as one of the best ever players to have graced Old Trafford.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on Sir Alex Ferguson’s list is no surprise, it is a bit strange that someone like Wayne Rooney has missed out. The forward had an even more successful spell than Cristiano Ronaldo and was a massive fan-favourite for his consistency.

Rooney eventually went on to captain Manchester United and is one of the best ever players to have played in the Premier League.