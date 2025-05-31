Sirius vs AIK Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2025 

AIK visit the Studenternas IP on Sunday to face off with relegation-battling Sirius in the Allsvenskan, looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season. From 12 games thus far, the Gnaget have won seven times and drawn five to accumulate 26 points, behind only Mjallby and Hammarby (both 27 points each).

After a run of three consecutive draws, AIK returned to winning ways in their last league game with a narrow 1-0 defeat of Brommapojkarna on the road.

Johan Hove struck the only goal of the game in the 44th minute, although AIK were reduced to 10 men late on with Anton Saletros seeing red. The midfielder will be suspended from Sunday's clash as a result.

On the other hand, Sirius are second from bottom in the standings with just nine points in the bag from 11 games. They come into the fixture on the back of three consecutive losses.

Since beating Hacken 2-0 on 10 May, the Blåsvart were beaten by Hammarby (3-2), Norrkoping (2-1) and GAIS (2-1), triggering a worrying downward spiral. Only Varnamo (3 points) have fared worse at this stage of the season.

Sirius vs AIK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 clashes between the sides in the past, with AIK winning on 12 occasions and losing just one game to Sirius.

Sirius' only ever win over AIK came in May 2024 when they secured a 3-1 victory on the road.

Sirius have never beaten AIK at home in their nine previous meetings there.

Sirius have failed to score against AIK in their last two home games and three of their last four encounters against the side.

Sirius vs AIK Prediction

AIK have such a dominant record in the fixture and come into the tie as favorites. Their contrasting run of form is another reason why we expect the visitors to come away victorious in this encounter.

Sirius are languishing second from bottom in the standings following a poor run, as their hosts can smell blood in the water.

Prediction: Sirius 0-2 AIK

Sirius vs AIK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AIK to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

