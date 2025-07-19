Sirius vs IFK Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Sirius and IFK Goteborg will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 16 fixture on Sunday (July 20th). The game will be played at Studenternas.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered to Mjallby at the same venue last weekend. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Elliot Stroud and Jacob Bergstrom. Jakob Voelkerling stepped off the bench to score a consolation strike with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Goteborg, meanwhile, also lost by the same scoreline to Elfsborg at home. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Sebastian Clemmensen putting the hosts ahead in the 26th minute. Rasmus Wikstrom equalized in the 40th minute before completing his brace five minutes later.

The loss left the Blue-white in seventh spot in the table with 22 points to show for their efforts in 15 games. Sirius are 13th with 13 points to their name.

Sirius vs IFK Goteborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

IFK Goteborg have eight wins from the last 21 head-to-head games. Sirius were victorious five times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in July 2025 when Goteborg claimed a 3-1 home win.

Five of Goteborg's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Eleven of Sirius' last 12 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sirius have lost five of their last seven games (one win).

Goteborg have won four of their last six league games, losing two.

Sirius vs IFK Goteborg Prediction

Sirius are embroiled in the relegation scrap, sitting outside the bottom three on goal difference. Defensive fraily has been an issue for Andreas Engelmark's side, having conceded two goals or more in six of their last seven league games.

Goteborg also have defensive issues of their own, with just one clean sheet kept in their last 13 league games.

Both sides' defensive struggles means we could see an open game. Sirius' last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends. We back the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sirius 2-2 IFK Goteborg

Sirius vs IFK Goteborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

