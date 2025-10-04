Sirius vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2025

Swedish champions Malmo visit the Studenternas IP on Sunday to face off with Sirius as they continue their push for European qualification.

Having romped to their 24th title last season, and their second in a row, the Sky Blues weren't able to defend their crown for a third straight year.

With only 11 wins from 25 games, Anes Mravac's side are down in fifth position in the league table, a massive 19 points behind leaders Mjallby. Malmo cannot mathematically catch them now as only five more games remain in the season.

In their most recent league outing, Malmo overcame Varnamo 3-2 at home to end a four-game winless run in the Allsvenskan. But just days later, Malmo suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, their second from as many games in the competition this season.

Meanwhile, Sirius are down in 13th place of the Swedish top-flight with only 26 points from 25 games. The Uppsala outfit are just a point above the relegation zone after consecutive losses to Degerfors and Djurgarden, who crushed them 8-2 in a resounding victory.

Sirius vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 clashes between the sides in the past, with Malmo winning on 13 occasions and losing to Sirius just twice.

Both of Malmo's defeats in the fixture have come within the last three years: 2-1 in August 2022 and 1-0 in July 2024.

After beating Sirius thrice in a row, Malmo have failed to beat them in their next two clashes.

After scoring three goals each against Sirius in three consecutive games (9 in total), Malmo have scored just once from their last two.

Malmo and Sirius played out a 1-1 draw in their last encounter, and could see consecutive draws for the first time in their rivalry.

Sirius vs Malmo Prediction

Malmo are the favorites on paper given the quality in their ranks while Sirius have been undone by a highly fragile defense. Their weaknesses were once again exposed by Djurgarden in the last game as they pounded eight goals past the hapless side.

Malmo will relish the chance to go against them once more.

Prediction: Sirius 1-2 Malmo

Sirius vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

