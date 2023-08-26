Sirius vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2023

Sirius and Malmo draw the curtains on round 21 of the Swedish Allsvenskan when they go head-to-head at the Studenternas IP on Monday.

Both sides head into the game fresh off the back of reaching the third round of the Swedish Cup and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Sirius turned in a performance of the highest quality last Thursday when they picked up an emphatic 6-0 victory over Osteraker in the Swedish Cup.

Christer Mattiasson’s men now turn their attention to the Allsvenskan, where they are on a run of four losses in their last five matches, with a 3-0 victory over Kalmar on August 13 being the exception.

With 20 points from 20 matches, Sirius are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with 13th-placed Degerfors and just one point above the drop zone.

Like the hosts, Malmo booked their spot in the third round of the cup on Wednesday when they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Smedby.

Manager Henrik Rydstrom will hope that the result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as his side returns to action in the Allsvenskan, where they have failed to win their last two matches, claiming one point from a possible six.

Despite their recent struggles in the league, Malmo are currently third in the standings and could move level on 45 points with first-placed Elfsborg with all three points on Monday.

Sirius vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Malmo have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Sirius have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Rydstrom’s men have lost all but one of their last five league matches, conceding eight goals and scoring seven since mid-July.

Malmo head into Monday’s clash unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

Sirius vs Malmo Prediction

While Sirius will be looking to pick up where they dropped off on Thursday, they face the daunting challenge of taking on a Malmo side who are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 meetings. Rydstrom’s men boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line and we are backing them to return to winning ways in the Allsvenskan.

Prediction: Sirius 1-3 Malmo

Sirius vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: First to score - Malmo (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last six games against Sirius)