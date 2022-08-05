Sirius vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022

Sirius welcome Malmo to Studenternas IP in matchday 17 of Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Sirius currently hold the 10th spot in the Swedish top-flight after 16 rounds of matches. They finished slightly below that mark last term in 11th place. However, their main objective is to be among the top five when the curtain comes down on the season.

Achieving that goal remains a possibility despite their current position in Allsvenskan midway through the season, but Malmo’s visit could compound issues. Blasvart are still dejected from their recent back-to-back defeats. Another setback could be disastrous. They need to thwart their visitors at Uppsala.

Malmo are getting fidgety as the season ticks by. With 14 rounds of matches to end the campaign, the defending champions sit in fifth spot with 30 points. Although they are just three points shy of leaders Djurgarden, Malmo may struggle to level it up. Most teams are consciously guarding against setbacks at this stage. Di blae’s trip to Uppsala is a must-win mission. They could lose their place and drop to sixth position in the event of a mishap, which would be unthinkable for Malmo.

Playing at home doesn’t necessarily give Sirius the advantage. They have been dealt with before on their turf by teams lower than Malmo.

Sirius vs Malmo Head-to-Head

Malmo have won their last five clashes in this fixture – two away from home – scoring a total of 19 goals against five from Sirius.

Sirius form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Sirius vs Malmo Team News

Sirius

Left-back Dennis Widgren is under suspension for a red card.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Dennis Widgren.

Unavailable: None.

Malmo

Defensive midfielder Mahamé Siby has been sidelined with a hip injury while attacking midfielder Adi Nalic is undergoing treatment for a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Mahamé Siby, Adi Nalic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sirius vs Malmo Predicted Xls

Sirius (3-5-2): David Mitov Nilsson (GK), Kristopher Da Graca, Tim Bjorkstrom, Daniel Stensson, Marcus Mathisen, Adam Hellborg, Aron Bjarnason, Filip Rogic, Oli Omarsson, Christian Kouakou, Yukiya Sugita

Malmo (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin (GK), Felix Beijmo, Jonas Knudsen, Lasse Nielsen, Sergio Pena, Veljko Birmancevic, Moustafa Zeidan, Anders Christiansen, Niklas Moisander, Jo Inge Berget, Ola Toivonen

Sirius vs Malmo Prediction

Malmo have returned victorious from their last five visits to Studenternas IP, scoring a total of 17 goals against six conceded. They come into the match as favorites in search of a fourth consecutive win in the top-flight. Sirius have been unable to break the years-long jinx against their rivals. They will give it another shot on Sunday. However, their chances are far from being robust, even as hosts.

Malmo are expected to win but the scoreline could be close this time.

Prediction: Sirius 1-2 Malmo

