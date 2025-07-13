Sirius vs Mjallby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2025

Sirius and Mjallby bring round 15 of the Swedish Allsvenskan to an end when they lock horns at Studenternas IP on Monday. Andreas Engelmark’s men have failed to win their last seven games against the visitors and will be looking to end this poor four-year run.

Sirius continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Allsvenskan table as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Goteborg when the sides met at Gamla Ullevi last Sunday.

Engelmark’s side have failed to win five of their last six league matches — losing four and claiming one draw — with a 3-1 victory over AIK on June 1 being the exception.

Sirius have picked up 13 points from their 14 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, level on points with 14th-placed Degerfors in the relegation playoff spot.

On the other hand, Mjallby maintained their fine run of results in the upper echelons of the league table as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Oster last time out.

Anders Torstensson’s men have gone eight straight matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since March’s 2-1 loss against AIK.

Mjallby have picked up 34 points from their 14 league matches so far to sit top of the table, one point above second-placed Hammarby.

Sirius vs Mjallby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mjallby hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 20 meetings between the two teams.

Sirius have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Sirius are on a run of seven consecutive games without a win against Torstensson’s men, losing six and claiming one draw since a 3-2 victory in November 2021.

Mjallby currently boast the best away record in the league, having picked up 17 points from their eight games on the road so far.

Sirius vs Mjallby Prediction

Mjallby have enjoyed a solid league campaign so far and could open up a four-point lead at the top of the table on Monday.

Torstensson’s side have been impressive away from home and we fancy them to edge out Sirius, who have struggled for consistency this season.

Prediction: Sirius 1-3 Mjallby

Sirius vs Mjallby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mjallby to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

