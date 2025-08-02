Sirius vs Oster Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025 

Sirius and Oster will square off in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 18 clash on Sunday (August 3rd). The game will be played at Studenternas.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Mjallby. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Robbie Ure's seventh-minute strike. Viktor Gustafson equalized nine minutes into the second half while Timo Stavitski scored the match-winner.

Oster, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to AIK last weekend.

The stalemate left them in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from 17 games. Sirius are level on points, directly above them.

Ad

Trending

Sirius vs Oster Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Oster have two wins from the last seven head-to-head games. Sirius were victorious once while four games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate in June 2025.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Oster are winless in their last five league games (three losses).

Sirius are winless in their last five league games, losing the last four on the bounce.

Eight of Oster's last 10 league games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Sirius' last nine games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Sirius vs Oster Prediction

Sirius have struggled for consistency this season and are in danger of seeing their nine-year stay in the Swedish top-flight come to an end. Their games have tended to be entertaining, with eight of their last nine games across competitions witnessing goals at both ends and also producing three goals or more.

Oster are also in danger of relegation. They are one point away from safety and a win here could see them climb out of the relegation zone. They have not found the back of the net in their last four games.

Ad

Both sides are just one point away from climbing out of the relegation zone, making this a relegation six-pointer. They will both aim for maximum points to potentially climb out of the dropzone. Although one side could nick a win, back the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sirius 1-1 Oster

Sirius vs Oster Betting Tips

Tip1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More