Sivasspor vs Alanyaspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Cup 2021-22

Sivasspor will host Alanyaspor for the third time in three weeks as they look to qualify for the Turkish Cup final on Wednesday.

Sivasspor took a 2-1 lead in their away leg fixture despite going down to 10 men. More recently, they managed to beat Alanyaspor in their league encounter last Monday.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against Adana Demispor in a league encounter as they continue to take strides towards European qualification.

Sivasspor vs Alanyaspor Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other on 14 occasions across competitions, with the hosts winning six and four matches going their rival's way.

Their last five encounters have also been evenly contested, with both teams racking up a couple of victories while one match ended in a stalemate.

The recent record nonetheless favors Sivasspor, who are unbeaten in their last three encounters against Alanyaspor.

Sivasspor form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Alanayaspor form guide: W-W-L-L-L

﻿Sivasspor vs Alanyaspor Team News

Sivasspor

Mustafa Yatabare will be out of this tie after picking up a red in the first leg of the semi-final. Max Gradel will also miss the tie after picking up a groin injury.

Injured: Max Gradel

Suspended: Mustafa Yatabare

Doubtful: None

Alanyaspor

Umut Gunes is doubtful for this tie after being substituted in their last game against Adana Demispor, owing to a hamstring niggle. Efkan Bekiroglu may get a chance in Gunes' absence.

Doubtful: Umut Gunes

Suspended: None

Sivasspor vs Alanyaspor Predicted XI

Sivasspor (4-2-3-1): Ali Sasal Vural (GK); Ziya Erdal, Samba Camara, Dimitrios Goutas, Ahmet Oguz; Hakan Arslan, Fredrik Ulvestad; Issac Cofie, Faycal Fajr, Erdogan Yesilyurt; Kerem Kesign

Alanyaspor Predicted XI (4-5-1): Marafona (GK); Cristian Borja, Fatih Aksoy, Furkan Bayir, Juanfran; Joao Novais, Davidson, Efkan Bekiroglu, Emre Akbaba, Efecan Karaca; Wilson Eduardo

Sivasspor vs Alanyaspor Prediction

The hosts will fancy their chances in the second leg of the semi-final following two crucial away goals in the first leg. However, they will miss the services of their talisman forward Mustafa Yetabare, who will face a suspension in this encounter.

Alanyaspor will have to score a minimum of two goals in this game to have any chance of progression. Their recent record against Sivasspor has been poor to say the least, with just one goal in their last three direct fixtures.

A draw is on the cards, with Sivasspor making the final.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-1 Alanyaspor

Edited by Peter P