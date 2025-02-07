Sivasspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sivasspor and Besiktas square off at the New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium on Saturday. This will be the second meeting between the two sides in 2025, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men claiming a 1-0 victory in their Turkiye Kupasi clash on January 7.

Sivasspor secured their first win of the 2024-25 Turkiye Kupasi campaign on Tuesday when they edged out 1. Liga outfit Kocaelispor 2-0 at the Kocaeli Stadyumu.

Before that, Omer Erdogan’s side snapped their eight-game winless run in the Super Lig on January 25, when they secured a 5-2 victory over Kayserispor, one week before crashing back down to earth in a 1-0 defeat against Eyupspor.

Sivasspor have picked up 23 points from their 21 Super Lig matches to sit 15th in the league standings, six points above 16th-placed Kayserispor in the final relegation spot.

Besiktas, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off lower-tier Kırklarelispor 2-0 in their cup clash at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Eredivisie outfit Twente in the Europa League on January 30, a result which saw their seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Besiktas have picked up eight wins and eight draws from their 20 Super Lig games this term to collect 32 points and sit seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir.

Sivasspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sivasspor have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Besiktas have failed to win four of their last five visits to the New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium in the league, losing three games and claiming one draw since August 2019.

Sivasspor have won just one of their last six home matches across all competitions while losing twice and picking up three draws since early November.

Besiktas have failed to win eight of their most recent nine away games across all competitions, losing four and claiming four draws since late October.

Sivasspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Sivasspor and Besiktas head into the weekend off the back of picking up morale-boosting cup victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Solskjaer’s men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Besiktas

Sivasspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Sivasspor)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of their last five clashes)

