Sivasspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Sivasspor and Besiktas will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat away to Antalyaspor in midweek. They took the lead through Fode Koita's 12th-minute strike but Adam Buksa drew the game level in the 28th minute. Dario Saric's goal in first-half injury time proved to be the match-winner.

Besiktas, meanwhile, were held to a goalless stalemate at home to Adana Demirspor.

The draw left the Siyah Beyazlılar in fourth spot, having garnered 36 points from 22 games. Sivasspor are 13th with 26 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

Sivasspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Besiktas have 18 wins from the last 35 head-to-head games. Sivasspor have 11 wins to their name while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Besiktas claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Besiktas have scored at least two goals in five of the last seven head-to-head games.

Five of Sivasspor's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Besiktas' last five games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sivasspor are winless in their last four league games, drawing and losing two games each.

Sivasspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Sivasspor are unbeaten in their last eight games in front of their fans, winning and drawing four games each in this sequence. However, they have the second-worst home record in the league with just 10 points from games played at the Yeni 4 Eylul Stadyumu.

Besiktas, for their part, have missed the opportunity to take advantage of Trabzonspor's losses in two consecutive games. They suffered a shock defeat away to Pendikspor and followed it up with a draw at home to Demirspor despite playing most of the second half with a one-man advantage.

There is a difference in styles between the two sides, with Sivasspor's games tending to be more expansive at both ends while Besiktas are defensively resolute. We are backing the visitors to leave with a narrow win.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Besiktas

Sivasspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals